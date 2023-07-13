Headlines

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black lacy bikini, watch

In the viral video, Sonali Raut, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen lying on a bed and giving different poses wearing a black bikini.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut surely knows how to heat up the internet and the hot and sexy actress keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram to grab the attention of her fans. Sonali Raut is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she loves to flaunt her perfect curves and this is the reason why Sonali Raut keeps on posting her hot videos in bikini. The 32-year-old Sonali Raut enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Sonali Raut has done it once again as her latest video wearing a sexy lacy black bikini has gone viral on Instagram.

In the viral video, Sonali Raut, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen lying on a bed and giving different poses wearing the sexy black bikini. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonali wrote in the caption, 'Blessing your feed with some hotness !!!'

Few days ago, Sonali Raut showed off her sexy curves in a tiny bikini. The Bigg Boss fame bared it all in a sexy video. The video showed Sonali take a walk on a beach wearing a pink backless bikini. She looked super hot as she turned and looked dramatically into the camera. She simply captioned the video: “Mermaid".

Sonali Raut first grabbed eyeballs in 2010 when she became a part of Kingfisher Calendar. Sonali Raut was just 19 at that time. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sonali Raut became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss season 8. Sonali Raut was one of the finalists on that season.

 

