‘Smart Jodi’ contestant Gaurav Taneja kneels down for wife Ritu Rathee, breaks down in tears - WATCH

The popular YouTuber jodi Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee demonstrate that love is pure and ultimate.

The two are now cast members of the reality show 'Smart Jodi,' and as they made their grand entrance, they discussed their love story.

Gaurav can be seen kneeling down for Ritu in a video she posted on Instagram, expressing that his wife is everything to him. The two started crying as the moment became emotional, making it extra precious for them.

About Flying Beast



Gaurav Taneja, a Youtuber with over 6 million subscribers, frequently vlogs alongside his wife on the channel. He is the father of two daughters, Kairavi and Chaitravi Taneja. He has a big following. The youtuber is an engineer who had a passion for bodybuilding. He later began working as a pilot, but was laid off for reasons known to him. Despite the fact that his career had come to a halt, he did not give up and worked hard to gain admission to Delhi University's law college. Ritu Rathee, his wife, has a large social media following and frequently posts fashion-related content. She is too a pilot.

About ‘Star Jodi’

Star Plus has launched a new show called 'Smart Jodi,' which brings together the most prominent celebrity couples on one platform. The show, which debuted on February 27, featured adoring celebrity couples such as recently married Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, as well as Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha. The couples were introduced to the viewers in the first episode, which aroused their interest to see what was in store for them on the show.