Watch: After Shweta Tiwari’s photos in sexy pink swimsuit, Palak Tiwari’s videos, photos in red bikini go viral

Shweta Tiwari's photos in a pink swimsuit goes viral

TV star Shweta Tiwari always look for opportunities to surprise her fans and Shweta Tiwari has done it once again as she shared some photos of her in a pink swimsuit on Instagram. The photos went viral in no time with netizens claiming that Shweta Tiwari is a strong competitor for her own daughter Palak Tiwari, who is also an actress.

Shweta Tiwari dropped a series of hot and sexy photos wearing a pink swimsuit and needless to say the 42-year-old actress is looking super hot in the outfit.

Check the photos here:

As soon as Shweta Tiwari posted her picture in a pool, netizens started comparing her with her daughter Palak Tiwari and many of them started looking for Palak Tiwari’s photos and videos in bikini. As a result, some old photos and videos of Palak Tiwari have now gone viral on the social media.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after acting in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. There is no doubt that Shweta Tiwari is currently one of the most popular stars in the Hindi television industry. Shweta Tiwari is currently featuring in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita.

On the other hand, Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak Tiwari became popular after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee