Viral video: Rubina Dilaik burns the internet in sexy colourful bikini, watch

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her photos and videos on Instagram to provide her fans a glimpse of her personal life.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular TV actresses in the country these days. The hot and sexy actress enjoys a good fan following on social media and is hugely popular among her fans for her bold fashion sense and devil-may-care attitude. There is no denying the fact that Rubina Dilaik is one of the few celebrities in India who like to speak their mind out. Rubina Dilaik often faces brutal online trolling for speaking her mind out.

Rubina Dilaik is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her photos and videos on Instagram to provide her fans a glimpse of her personal life. Since Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Now, an old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral on social media in which the Bigg Boss star can be seen enjoying some quality time at a beach wearing a hot and sexy floral bikini. Rubina Dilaik had shared the video last year and it has received over 3 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Few weeks ago, Rubina Dilaik was in the news as she had met with a car accident. Her husband Abhinav Shukla shared the news on Twitter and slammed those who use mobile phones while driving and jump traffic lights as he shared a couple of photos of the two cars involved in the accident.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she was the 1st runner-up. Rubina made her acting debut with popular show Chotti Bahu. She played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.