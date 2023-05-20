Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: TV star Rubina Dilaik lights up the internet in sexy bikini on a yacht, watch

An old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a printed bikini and enjoying some quality time on a yacht.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Viral video: TV star Rubina Dilaik lights up the internet in sexy bikini on a yacht, watch
TV star Rubina Dilaik lights up the internet in bikini on a yacht

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular TV actresses in India and she is known for her fashion sense and bold attitude. Rubina Dilaik is someone who is popular among her fans for speaking her mind out ad very often she bears the brunt of trolls too for her stand on certain issues.

Rubina Dilaik has a huge fan following on Instagram and the hot and sexy actress keeps sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. Most of the videos and photos shared by Rubina Dilaik often go viral on Instagram in super quick time. Now, an old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a hot and sexy printed bikini and enjoying some quality time on a yacht.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik was recently very active on Instagram as she was posting videos and photos of her two sisters’ wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in superhit dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina finished as the 1st runner-up. Rubina made her acting debut with popular show Chotti Bahu. She played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 DECLARED at hpbose.org: Direct link to check Himachal Pradesh Board result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.