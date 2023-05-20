Viral video: TV star Rubina Dilaik lights up the internet in sexy bikini on a yacht, watch

TV star Rubina Dilaik lights up the internet in bikini on a yacht

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular TV actresses in India and she is known for her fashion sense and bold attitude. Rubina Dilaik is someone who is popular among her fans for speaking her mind out ad very often she bears the brunt of trolls too for her stand on certain issues.

Rubina Dilaik has a huge fan following on Instagram and the hot and sexy actress keeps sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. Most of the videos and photos shared by Rubina Dilaik often go viral on Instagram in super quick time. Now, an old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a hot and sexy printed bikini and enjoying some quality time on a yacht.

Rubina Dilaik was recently very active on Instagram as she was posting videos and photos of her two sisters’ wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in superhit dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina finished as the 1st runner-up. Rubina made her acting debut with popular show Chotti Bahu. She played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.