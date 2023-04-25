Viral video: Nikki Tamboli sets internet on fire in sexy see-through black dress, watch

Nikki Tamboli sets internet on fire in stylish see-through black dress

Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli is popular for her bold fashion sense and she likes to flaunt her curvaceous body by wearing daring outfits. Nikki Tamboli is highly active on social media too and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos shared by Nikki Tamboli go viral within no time.

Now, Nikki Tamboli’s latest video has gone viral on social media. In her latest post, Nikki Tamboli, 26, can be seen lying on a bed wearing a hot and sexy black cutout dress. Nikki Tamboli paired her sensuous look with minimal makeup. Nikki Tamboli captioned the video as “Dil awara."

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli set internet on fire as she shared a sultry photo wearing a plunging black bodysuit. The actress showed off her fit body while lying on a bed.

Nikki aptly captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!"

It may be recalled that Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name cropped up during a probe involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.