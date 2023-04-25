Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli sets internet on fire in sexy see-through black dress, watch

In her latest post, Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, 26, can be seen lying on a bed wearing a stylish black cutout dress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli sets internet on fire in sexy see-through black dress, watch
Nikki Tamboli sets internet on fire in stylish see-through black dress

Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli is popular for her bold fashion sense and she likes to flaunt her curvaceous body by wearing daring outfits. Nikki Tamboli is highly active on social media too and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos shared by Nikki Tamboli go viral within no time.

Now, Nikki Tamboli’s latest video has gone viral on social media. In her latest post, Nikki Tamboli, 26, can be seen lying on a bed wearing a hot and sexy black cutout dress. Nikki Tamboli paired her sensuous look with minimal makeup. Nikki Tamboli captioned the video as “Dil awara."

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli set internet on fire as she shared a sultry photo wearing a plunging black bodysuit. The actress showed off her fit body while lying on a bed.

Nikki aptly captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!"

It may be recalled that Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name cropped up during a probe involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.