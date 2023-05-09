Search icon
Viral video: Nikki Tamboli raises heat in sexy black bikini top, low-waist pants, watch

In the viral video, Nikki Tamboli can be seen wearing a stylish black bikini top and low-waist denim pants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli raises heat in sexy black bikini top, low-waist pants, watch
Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli raises heat in black bikini top, low-waist pants

Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli is popular for unique dressing sense and bold statements. Nikki Tamboli is highly active in Instagram and she keeps on posting her videos and photos on social media in order to remain in touch with her millions of followers on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos posted by Nikki Tamboli goes viral on the internet.

Now, an old video of Nikki Tamboli has gone viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by 26-year-old actress few weeks ago. In the viral video, Nikki Tamboli can be seen wearing a hot and sexy black bikini top and low-waist denim pants. Nikki has opted for minimal makeup. Sharing the hot video, Nikki Tamboli had written, “"I find my happiness where the sun shines."

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli had grabbed headlines by posting a video wearing a black bodysuit with plunging neckline. In the video, Nikki can be seen flaunting her toned body while lying on a bed.

Nikki Tamboli captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!"

Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name surfaced during an investigation into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nikki Tamboli primarily works in Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema and Hindi television. Besides Bigg Boss, she had also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

