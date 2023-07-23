Viral video: Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in sexy white bikini, watch

In the viral video, Bogg Boss star Nikki Tamboli can be seen flaunting her curves in a bikini and she is looking stunning to say the least.

Bigg Boss 14 star Nikki Tamboli is one of the fittest actresses in India entertainment industry and the hot and sexy actress is popular for her bold attitude and unique fashion sense. Nikki Tamboli is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her hot videos and photos on Instagram. Since Nikki Tamboli enjoys a huge following on Instagram, most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Nikki Tamboli has once again raised the temperature on social media as she has shared a video in which she can be seen posing in front of the camera wearing a white bikini. Nikki Tamboli can be seen flaunting her curves in the video and she is looking stunning to say the least.

Watch the viral video here:

Nikki Tamboli has paired her hot and sexy dress with matte makeup and no jewelry. Nikki Tamboli’s fans have loved the video and are expressing their views in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikki Tamboli is set to make her OTT debut with her movie Puppy Love. "In the film, I play a Punjabi NRI girl similar to real life. The makers felt I would be well-suited for the role, given my real-life bubbly personality. Since the story revolves around my character, it will be a great chance for me to showcase my acting skills," Nikki recently said in an interview.

Nikki Tamboli has acted in some Tamil and Telugu movies too. She was last seen on TV in 2021. Nikki Tamboli had recently said in an interview to ETimes that she is currently focusing on her Bollywood debut. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon.”