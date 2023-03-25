Viral video: Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in hot shimmery short golden dress on Daiyya Daiyya, watch

Nia Sharma sizzles in a see-through golden dress

TV actress Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular actresses on small screen. Nia Sharma has made a name for herself and earned a huge fan following solely on the basis of her hard work and sheer talent.

Nia Sharma enjoys a good fan following on social media too and Nia Sharma’s fans love her for her dance moves and unique fashion sense. Nia Sharma keeps on posting her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram and most of her dance videos often go viral on the social media.

Nia Sharma has now shared a dance video with her fans and it has gone viral within no time. In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen rehearsing for her new music video, Daiyya Daiyya. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and it also features Suniel Shetty.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen in a sexy and hot golden see-through dress. Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “This chair section is more of a Muscle Memory now.”

The video has gone viral and it has received over 32k views so far. Nia Sharma’s fans are praising her for her sultry dance moves.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.