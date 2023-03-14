Viral video: Nia Sharma's sizzling dance on a beach wearing sexy bikini breaks the internet, watch

Nia Sharma stuns in a black bikini

Nia Sharma is one of the popular TV actresses these days and the young actress is loved by her fans for her bold fashion statements and dancing skills.

Nia Sharma is also very active on Instagram and other social media platforms and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy dance videos and photos on Instagram quite regularly. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which Nia Sharma can be seen dancing on a beach wearing a sexy bikini. Nia Sharma’s superb figure is admired by her fans and followers.

Check the viral video here:

The actor captioned her post as, “Finding our feet in the wet sand.. ‍#oceanbabies@mr.tarunraj.” In the video, Nia Sharma is wearing a black bikini and is dancing on the beach with her friend Shivani Patel.

The video grabbed the attention of netizens with many of them dropping heart, fire and kiss emojis on the Instagram post.

Recently another video of Nia Sharma has gone viral in which she can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan’s superhit song Behsaram Rang with a friend. In the video, Nia can be seen wearing a black monokini.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma has also participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia Sharma was last seen on the TV in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.