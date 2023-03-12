Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in short skirt and pink top sets internet on fire, watch

Nia Sharma stuns in a pink top and black skirt

TV star Nia Sharma is popular for sharing her videos and photos on Instagram and most of her dance videos go viral on the social media.

Nia Sharma has a unique fashion sense and she is without doubt one of the best dancers in Indian entertainment industry. Now, an old dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media. In the video, the hot and sexy actress is wearing a pink top and a hot short skirt.

Nia Sharma enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and her fans make her videos and photos viral. In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen dancing with open tresses. Sharing the video, Nia captioned, "Girls as soon as they get dressed… (myself included)" Nia Sharma’s fans are expressing their views in the comment section of the video and are heaping praise on her for her sexy look.

Watch the viral video here:

Few days ago, a dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a black halter top paired with a pair of shorts. Nia looks super glamorous as she dances to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukne starrer Pathaan's Besharam Rang with her friend and her partner from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Tarun Raj in the video.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia Sharma was last seen on TV in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.