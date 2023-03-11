Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in black monokini on a beach burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma's sizzling dance on a beach

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most talented actresses in India. Besides her acting prowess, Nia Sharma is also known for her bold and unique fashion choices and killer dance moves. To become a known face in the Indian entertainment industry, Nia has used her talents wonderfully.

Nia Sharma is very active on social media and she has a huge fan following on Instagram. Nia Sharma keeps in sharing her videos and photos on Instagram and most of the time her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Now, a new video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the hot and sexy actress can be seen wearing a black monokini and dancing to Pathaan's super-hit number Besharam Rang. In the viral video, Nia Sharma is dancing on a beach with her partner from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Tarun Raj.

The video was shared on Instagram by Tarun Raj and he has tagged Nia Sharma. "Your WINGS already Exist," Tarun captioned the post.

Watch the viral video here

Nia Sharma started her acting career with the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia Sharma was last seen on the TV in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.