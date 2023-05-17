Search icon
Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy pole dance in pink sports bra, bikini bottom sets internet on fire, watch

TV actress Nia Sharma is a trained pole dancer too and she keeps on sharing videos of herself doing pole dancing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy pole dance in pink sports bra, bikini bottom sets internet on fire, watch
Nia Sharma's sizzling pole dance sets internet on fire

Television star Nia Sharma has worked really hard to carve a niche for her in Indian entertainment industry and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma is currently the superstar of TV.

Nia Sharma is highly active on social media and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instragram. Nia Sharma has a massive fan following on Instagram.

Nia Sharma is one of the best dancers when it comes to TV actresses. Nia Sharma is a trained pole dancer too and she keeps on sharing videos of herself doing pole dancing. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma showcasing her pole dance skills has gone viral on social media. In the viral throwback video, Nia Sharma is looking hot and sexy in pink sports bra and white bikini bottom.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma had shared the video on her Instagram last year. “I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighs…..the excruciating body ache ! Still ready for all of it again,” Nia Sharma had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front,  Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

 

