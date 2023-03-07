Search icon
Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy see-through orange body suit, watch

Nia Sharma is known for posting sizzling dance videos and needless to say most of her dance videos go viral on social media within no time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

TV star Nia Sharma is regarded by many as one of the best entertainers and performing artistes of Indian entertainment industry.

Nia Sharma has made a name for herself on the basis of her hard work and immense talent. She is now become a favourite of the masses and it would not be wrong to say that she deserves all the love and affection showered by her fans on her.

Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and other social media platforms and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her life. Nia Sharma is known for posting hot and sexy dance videos and needless to say most of her dance videos go viral on social media within no time. Now, a video of Nia Sharma has gone viral in which the sexy actress can be seen wearing a hot and stylish embellished orange body suit.

Check the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. 

