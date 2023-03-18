Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in white bikini and hot pants on a yacht burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma stuns in a white bikini and short pant

Popular TV actress Nia Sharma is very well-known for living life on her own terms and she likes to spend quality time with her friends when she is not working. Nia Sharma has used her talent superbly to become a known face in Indian TV industry and it would not be wrong to say that she is a star of the small screen now.

Nia Sharma is very active on Instagram too and she keeps on sharing videos and photos from her vacation and other activities on Instagram in order to give her fans a glimpse of her personal life. Nia has a massive fan following on Instagram and her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

Now, a new video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on the social media. In the viral video, the sexy actress can be seen enjoying quality time with her friend on a yacht. Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a hot and sexy white bikini and a short pant. Nia Sharma is looking super glamorous in the viral video.

Watch the viral video here:

Sharing the video, Nia captioned, " "Bon voyageeeeee…Take your vibe to the partyyyyy they have the..". Nia’s fans flooded the comment section and started praising the actress for her stylish look.

Few days ago, a video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukne starrer Pathaan's Besharam Rang with her friend and her partner from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Tarun Raj in the video.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.