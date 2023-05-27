Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in sports bra, tights on Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma's dance in sports bra, tights on Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya burns the internet

Television star Nia Sharma is well-known for her passion for dancing and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma is one of the best dancers in Indian TV industry. Nia Sharma is highly active on social media too and she enjoys a huge following on Instagram. Nia Sharma enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her videos on photos and Instagram and the hot and sexy actress recently took to Instagram to share a dance video. In the viral dance video, Nia Sharma can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves to Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan's superhit Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Dil Se. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen dancing with Harsh Kumar.

“Chaiyya Chaiyya With Afrobeats and stuff..DC: @harshkumarofficiall Song: Chaiyya Chaiyya Mix by: @farooqgotaudio Studio: @allthingsstudioind Video by: @vikasgorule #bollywoodreels #harshkumartist #niasharma #chaiyyachaiyya #sukhwindersingh #reels #reelsvideo,” Nia Sharma captioned the post.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma is looking super hot in a black sports bra and matching tights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in an item song ‘Daiyya Daiyya’ for web series Hunter. Nia Sharma was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became popular by acting in popular shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia Sharma won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020.