Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in bralette and low-waist pants raises the heat, watch

Nia Sharma's dance in bralette and low-waist pants raises the heat

TV star Nia Sharma has carved a niche for herself in Indian entertainment industry on the basis of her hard work and talent. Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular TV actresses in India these days and she enjoys a huge fan following. Nia Sharma is highly active on social media too and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram. Most of the videos and photos shared by Nia Sharma go viral on the internet in quick time. and most of her dance videos go viral on the social media.

Now, an old dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on the social media. In the viral video the hot and sexy actress can be seen dancing with a friend. In the video, Nia Sharma is wearing a sports bra and low-waist hot pants.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared by Nia Sharma on Instagram last year and it has received over 1 lakh likes so far. Sharing the video, Nia had captioned it, “Practically living in rehearsal halls..bruised and battered but reel is mandatory. Shivika pratap 10 marks for immediately creating the steps.”

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia Sharma was last seen on TV in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.