Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in pink sports bra, low-waist pants on Raat Ka Nasha sets internet on fire, watch

An old dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which the hot and sexy actress can be seen dancing with choreographer Simran Jat remix of Raat Ka Nasha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

TV star Nia Sharma always makes it a point to entertain her fans with her superb dance moves and Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her dance videos on Instagram for her fans. Nia Sharma enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and most of the videos and photos posted by her on Instagram go viral in quick time.

Now, an old dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which the hot and sexy actress can be seen dancing with choreographer Simran Jat remix of Raat Ka Nasha. The chemistry of Nia Sharma and Simran Jat is amazing and their perfect synchronization is grabbing everyone’s attention.

The video was posted by Simran Jat and Nia Sharma few days ago. “Throwing Some Sass Around Like Confetti with Nia Sharma,” read the caption of the joint post.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a pink sports bra and low-waist trousers. Nia Sharma is looking stunning in the stylish attire.

Nia Sharma’s dancing skills were on full display when she participated in celebrity reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the superhit show, Nia Sharma was paired with choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. Nia Sharma has also participated in TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi and she won the trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front,  Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya for short web series Hunter. Neha Kakkar has sung the song. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

 

