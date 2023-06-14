Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in sports bra, low-waist shorts sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Nia Sharma's dance in crop top, low-waist shorts sets internet on fire, watch

Nia Sharma has now become one of the most popular actresses of Indian TV and the hot and sexy actress has worked really hard to achieve a position for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the best dancers in India and the beautiful actress always try to give her best in everything she tries.

Nia Sharma is highly active on social media too and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram. Nia Sharma has 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

Most of the videos and photos shared by Nia Sharma go viral on Instagram and now an old video of the actress is breaking the internet. The video was shared by Nia Sharma last year and it has garnered over 1 lakh hits so far. “This girl won’t stop,” Nia Sharma captioned the post.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen dancing with a girl and she is looking hot and sexy in a sports bra and low-waist shorts.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in an item song ‘Daiyya Daiyya’ for web series Hunter. Nia Sharma was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma has worked in several popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also participated in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia Sharma was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey.

Nia Sharma often gets trolled for her bold style and quirky dresses. Nia Sharma once said in an interview that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same" she told Bollywood Bubble.