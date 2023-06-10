Viral video: Nia Sharma sets internet on fire in a sexy black plunging bralette, glamorous saree, watch

Viral video: Nia Sharma sets internet on fire in black plunging bralette, glamorous saree, watch

TV star Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. Nia Sharma enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and this is the reason why most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Nia Sharma is known for raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy videos and she has done it once again. Now, a video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which the hot and sexy actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a glamorous saree and a sexy plunging black bralette.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma is looking very hot in the black saree and she can be seen doing her eye makeup. Nia Sharma has opted for a blood nude lip shade. “So hot," commented a user. Another one said, “So sexy."

Nia Sharma became a household name after acting in superhit TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also been a part of many reality shows, including “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia was last seen with Ravi Dubey in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0.

Nia Sharma often grabs headlines for her bold style and quirky dresses. Nia Sharma once said in an interview that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same" she told Bollywood Bubble.