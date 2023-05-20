Search icon
Viral: Nia Sharma's video in sexy pink bikini sets internet on fire, watch

An old video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen walking on a beach wearing a pink bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular TV actresses in India and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma loves to live her life like a queen. Nia Sharma is known for her bold fashion sense and superb dancing skills.

Nia Sharma surely understands the power of social media and this is the reason why she is highly active on Instagram. The hot and sexy actress enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instragram. Nia Sharma’s fans keep on digging her old videos and photos and this is the reason why most of her videos and photos go viral on social media. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen walking on a beach wearing a hot and sexy pink bikini. Nia Sharma can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in the viral video.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Meanwhile, on the work front,  Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Recently, Nia Sharma had said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.”

