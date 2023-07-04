Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy monokini, low-waist shorts, watch

Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in hot monokini, low-waist shorts, watch

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular actresses in India and the hot and sexy actress is known for her bold fashion sense and no-nonsense attitude. Nia Sharma definitely knows how to turn up the heat and she has done it again with her latest sexy video on Instagram.

Nia Sharma enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos to remain in touch with her fans. Nia Sharma was recently enjoying her vacation in the US and she has shared a video flaunting her toned body in a sexy white monokini.

Nia Sharma’s white swimsuit is without doubt very stylish and is complementing the style quotient of the pretty actress. Nia Sharma paired her sexy swimwear with a low-waist denim shorts.

Watch the viral video here:

Nia Sharma went to the US with her mother and she has shared several videos and photos from her US vacation. Few days ago, Nia Shara had shared a video in which she was wearing a hot pink bikini.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. She then acted in show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma became a household name after starring opposite Ravi Dubey in hugely popular TV show Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma has also appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.