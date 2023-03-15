Viral video: Urfi Javed dons bizarre, revealing 'Valentine's Day-themed' outfit, says 'late too the party'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Social media star Urfi Javed, who never fails to grab eyeballs with her style statement, dropped a sizzling hot video of herself in broken heart outfit. Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “A little late to valentines party ! Dayum !! Wanted to wear this for valentine.”

Netizens reacted to her outfit, one of them wrote, “Dil Tut gya urfi ka... Achha hua Tukde Tukde nhi huye.” The second one said, “Next Oscar tumko milna chahiye according to your dressing sense.” The third one said, “Osm look but aapne body part ko thoda cover krna chahiye tha bakki thik h.”

Watch video:

Recently, Urfi opened up about the current phase of her career with the Hindustan Times. When asked if she has finally arrived, Urfi added, "Hanging out with famous people isn’t success or it does not translate into work. Only your hard work can help you get work." There was a time when Urfi stated, "No designers would give me clothes, which is why I started making my own." Recalling her past, Urfi added, "I wasn’t a big name back then. I didn’t know what exactly I was doing. So how can people around me trust me with their brand? Now, they see my vision."

Urfi even added that she won't collaborate with a new person in the industry until they prove themselves. "When your name is at stake, you can’t risk it. Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hui ki mujhe un logon ne kapde nahi diye (I did not face any problem of getting costumes by them). But, I have made my point," explained Urfi.

Read|Urfi Javed explains why designers refused to provide her outfits, agrees 'I wasn’t a big name back then'