Parag Tyagi, husband of the late Shefali Jariwala, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and revealed why, within two months of her demise, he's celebrating a festival.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 06:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Two months after Shefali Jariwala's demise, Parag Tyagi celebrates first festival, brings Bappa home, reveals Kaanta Laga girl 'always wanted..'
Parag Tyagi with Lord Ganesha idol
Actress Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27. Two months later, her husband, Parag Tyagi, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi and welcomes Bappa home. Usually in India, especially among Hindus, after a demise, the bereaved family skips festival celebrations for a year. However, Parag broke the norm, and the prime reason behind this is her late wife Shefali's wish. 

Parag shared a reel on his Instagram summarising this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, from welcoming Bappa home, performing aarti while keeping one hand on Shefali's tattoo inked on his chest, and then taking Bappa for visarjan. While leaving for visarjan, Parag stands before a portrait of Shefali with Bappa's idol in his hand, making it an emotional goodbye. 

Why Parag celebrated Bappa despite Shefali's demise

The Brahmarakshas actor shared the reel and his reason on Instagram with the caption, "Pari always wanted that bappa shall never stop visiting & bless her home. This year also Bappa visited and showered his blessings on u my baby …. Humne sab ne saath me visarjan kiya. Always keep smiling my love. Mom @sunita.jariwala put all the hard work. Love you eternally, Pari. #shefalijariwala #justforyou #shefalijariwalarisefoundation."

Netizens' reaction to Parag Tyagi's celebrations

Soon after Parag shared the video, it went viral in no time, leaving netizens emotional. An internet user wrote, "This man is osm. Aisa insan mene kahi ni dekhi aajtak. Itna pyar wife k liye, kaun karta hai yaar aaj ke zamane me itna pyar koi kisi se." Another internet user wrote, "I just get so sad when I see your posts. Sad that life has been so unfair to you and sad that a love so rarely pure is separated by heaven and earth. Wishing you love, prayers and strength." A netizen wrote, "Parag bhaiya aapka pyar dekh kar lagta hai kash wo wapis aa jaye. We all miss you, but aapke jaisa husband bhi bhagwan sabko de."

