Viral Video: Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale kickstart their wedding festivities with Mehendi ceremony

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are all set to enter marital bliss on April 26, 2021. The couple their relationship a few days back and now has kickstarted their wedding festivities. On Saturday evening, Sanket took to his Instagram page and shared a reel video from Sugandha's Mehendi ceremony. The video is a virtual call between the couple and even Sanket has a Mehendi applied on his palm.

He shared the video which has Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' playing in the backdrop. Sanket captioned the video as "Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23."

The video has Sugandha looking pretty in a green lehenga and jewellery. She is flaunting her hands filled with henna and Sanket is giving her a flying kiss.

Check out the video below:

Earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, Sugandha spoke about her wedding shopping. She had said, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

Mishra added, "I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker."