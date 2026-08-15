FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Insult Vande Mataram? Congress Denies Charges Over I-Day Video

Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Insult Vande Mataram? Congress Denies Charges Over I-Day Video

Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down

Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs removal of article

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Viral video: Tejasswi Prakash gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, declares 'I don't give a f*ck' about trolling, netizens react

Tejasswi Prakash and Elvish Yadav got into a heated moment at Playground Season 5, and the actress is now facing the heat of Elvish's ARMY.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 07:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Tejasswi Prakash gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, declares 'I don't give a f*ck' about trolling, netizens react
Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Tejasswi Prakash is well aware of influencer Elvish Yadav's influence over his fans. These two are integral parts of the reality show Battleground Season 5. When multiple celebs feature in a show, they often get into disagreements. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the Naagin 6 actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner got into a serious argument, where the former lost her cool and went on to say that she doesn't 'give a f*ck' about getting trolled by Elvish's fans (also known as ARMY). 

What did Tejasswi Prakash say to Elvish Yadav? 

In the promo, we can see Tejasswi and Elvish arguing over something, and Elvish tells Tejasswi not to ask him to save her from his ARMY. Elvish says, "Toh phir mujhe yeh bhi mat bola karo ki Elvish ARMY se mujhe darr lagta hai. Woh kuch kahe, toh mujhe bacha lena." Tejasswi furiously replies, "Bahar ja ke jo hoga, woh hoga. Chal ukhad lenge jo hoga, chal." Elvish is taken aback by her reaction, and he adds, "Yeh sab record ho raha hai. Main toh yeh dekh raha hu iske baad kya hoga." Tejasswi declares, "I don't give a f*ck. I don't get scared."

Here's the viral video

How Elvish ARMY reacts to Tejasswi-Elvish's fight

As expected, the video went viral, and the actress is being brutally trolled by Elvish's fans. A netizen wrote, "If you’ve been talking too much nonsense, Teja Ji, then just apologize. If you don’t, we know how to make you apologize." Another netizen supported Tejasswi and said, "Elvish needs to understand that fanbases are not supposed to move like a cult the way his does. Bullies people over the slightest things... they are here to support you. The arrogance won't take him anywhere." One of the netizens wrote, "There's an Elvish hint about the Elvish army; go tell it in the comments. It's like he's threatening in a way, and what else."

Also read: Viral video: Govinda BREAKS SILENCE on Sunita Ahuja linking him with Komal Rani, advises her 'hadh mein rahiye', hints 'aapko bhi maa-bhen ki...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales, Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales
Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down
Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs removal of article
Viral video: Tejasswi Prakash gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, declares 'I don't give a f*ck' about trolling, netizens react
Viral video: Tejasswi gets brutally trolled for arguing with Elvish Yadav
Devendra Mahto’s health worsens after 15-day hunger strike, sodium drops to 124: Check medical update
Devendra Mahto’s health worsens after 15-day hunger strike, sodium drops to 124
IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal's fluent 131 and KL Rahul’s 77* power India to dominant 288/2 at stumps
Devdutt Padikkal's fluent 131 and KL Rahul’s 77 power India to dominant 288/2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement