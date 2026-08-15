Viral video: Tejasswi Prakash gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, declares 'I don't give a f*ck' about trolling, netizens react

Tejasswi Prakash and Elvish Yadav got into a heated moment at Playground Season 5, and the actress is now facing the heat of Elvish's ARMY.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash is well aware of influencer Elvish Yadav's influence over his fans. These two are integral parts of the reality show Battleground Season 5. When multiple celebs feature in a show, they often get into disagreements. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the Naagin 6 actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner got into a serious argument, where the former lost her cool and went on to say that she doesn't 'give a f*ck' about getting trolled by Elvish's fans (also known as ARMY).

What did Tejasswi Prakash say to Elvish Yadav?

In the promo, we can see Tejasswi and Elvish arguing over something, and Elvish tells Tejasswi not to ask him to save her from his ARMY. Elvish says, "Toh phir mujhe yeh bhi mat bola karo ki Elvish ARMY se mujhe darr lagta hai. Woh kuch kahe, toh mujhe bacha lena." Tejasswi furiously replies, "Bahar ja ke jo hoga, woh hoga. Chal ukhad lenge jo hoga, chal." Elvish is taken aback by her reaction, and he adds, "Yeh sab record ho raha hai. Main toh yeh dekh raha hu iske baad kya hoga." Tejasswi declares, "I don't give a f*ck. I don't get scared."

Here's the viral video

How Elvish ARMY reacts to Tejasswi-Elvish's fight

As expected, the video went viral, and the actress is being brutally trolled by Elvish's fans. A netizen wrote, "If you’ve been talking too much nonsense, Teja Ji, then just apologize. If you don’t, we know how to make you apologize." Another netizen supported Tejasswi and said, "Elvish needs to understand that fanbases are not supposed to move like a cult the way his does. Bullies people over the slightest things... they are here to support you. The arrogance won't take him anywhere." One of the netizens wrote, "There's an Elvish hint about the Elvish army; go tell it in the comments. It's like he's threatening in a way, and what else."

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