Tanya Mittal reacts to Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani joke, admits 'mujhe woh pasand nahi hai', but says 'social media toxic nahi hona chaiye'

Tanya Mittal has finally reacted to the ongoing debate on stand-up comedian Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani remark. And won the internet with her reaction.

Popular social media influencer, reality show favourite Tanya Mittal, has reacted to stand-up comedian Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani remark. For the unversed, Tanya and Pranit were in Bigg Boss 19, and they were at loggerheads. Tanya openly slammed Pranit for mocking others in the pretext of comedy, and she's stay affirm on her words. Recently, Tanya shared her views on the whole controversy, and her words have actually impressed the netizens.

'I never liked Pranit': Tanya Mittal

In a conversation, when Tanya was asked to share her thoughts on the whole controversy, she said, "Mujhe Pranit pasand nahi hai kyunki usne mere saath bahut bura-bura kiya hai. Aur mujhe woh log bilkul pasand nahi jo mujhse aise baat kare. Pata nahi konse dharti ke log hai jo 'tu-tu' karke baat karte hai. Mujhe jo pata laga tha ki woh celebs ko roast karta hai. Toh main iske woh The Pranit More show pe bhi nahi jaati thi. Tumhare liye woh celeb hai. Mere liye nahi. Jo dusro ka mazak banaye, woh nahi hai."

This is the grace of #TanyaMittal.



She is never afraid to call out what's wrong, yet does so with compassion and understanding, knowing that mistakes are part of being human. True strength is holding people accountable without losing empathy. pic.twitter.com/D1S9ICkWZw — Liveyourlifetofullest (@Fanofafterlife) June 17, 2026

Tanya praised other stand-up comedians

Tanya went on to call out other popular comic artistes who didn't go below the belt to make others laugh. She added, "Aur bhi comedians hai Gaurav (Kapoor) hai, Zakir (Khan) hai. Dusro ka mazak udana unke life ka criteria nahi hai."

Pranit did wrong, but it should be stopped now: Tanya Mittal

Tanya agreed that what happened at Pranit's show was wrong, but this has to be stopped, because he apologized for it. "Bigg Boss walo mein se main kisi ko bhi iss janam mein maaf nahi kar rahi hoon. But simultaneously mujhe Pranit ke liye bura bhi lagta hai. Kyuki hum jab social media pe hote hai, aur koi galti ho gayi, toh uss par phir FIR hote hai, lynching hoti hai. But hume yeh nahi bhulna chaiye that everyone has a family." She continued, "Usse galti hui, usne maafi mangi, toh ek time ke baad social media toxic nahi hona chaiye. Sab ko yeh sochna chaiye ki kal hum bhi uski jagah ho sakte hai. Hum sabko ek baar apne aap ko saamne rakh ke dekh lena chaiye." "Bura bolo, but after a point, just stop. Itna karo ki uska parivar bhi samaj mein reh paye," she concluded.