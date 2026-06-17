FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET re-exam security scare: Why Telegram has emerged as a key concern for authorities

NEET re-exam: Why Telegram has emerged as a key concern

Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win over Afghanistan; take 2-0 lead

Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win

G7 News: Modi-Trump Talks To Focus On Trade Deal, Defence Ties Amid India-US Reset Push

G7 News: Modi-Trump Talks To Focus On Trade Deal, Defence Ties Amid India-US Reset Push

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Tanya Mittal reacts to Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani joke, admits 'mujhe woh pasand nahi hai', but says 'social media toxic nahi hona chaiye'

Tanya Mittal has finally reacted to the ongoing debate on stand-up comedian Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani remark. And won the internet with her reaction.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 11:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tanya Mittal reacts to Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani joke, admits 'mujhe woh pasand nahi hai', but says 'social media toxic nahi hona chaiye'
Pranit More, Tanya Mittal (Image source: Screengrabs)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular social media influencer, reality show favourite Tanya Mittal, has reacted to stand-up comedian Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani remark. For the unversed, Tanya and Pranit were in Bigg Boss 19, and they were at loggerheads. Tanya openly slammed Pranit for mocking others in the pretext of comedy, and she's stay affirm on her words. Recently, Tanya shared her views on the whole controversy, and her words have actually impressed the netizens. 

'I never liked Pranit': Tanya Mittal 

In a conversation, when Tanya was asked to share her thoughts on the whole controversy, she said, "Mujhe Pranit pasand nahi hai kyunki usne mere saath bahut bura-bura kiya hai. Aur mujhe woh log bilkul pasand nahi jo mujhse aise baat kare. Pata nahi konse dharti ke log hai jo 'tu-tu' karke baat karte hai. Mujhe jo pata laga tha ki woh celebs ko roast karta hai. Toh main iske woh The Pranit More show pe bhi nahi jaati thi. Tumhare liye woh celeb hai. Mere liye nahi. Jo dusro ka mazak banaye, woh nahi hai."

Tanya praised other stand-up comedians

Tanya went on to call out other popular comic artistes who didn't go below the belt to make others laugh. She added, "Aur bhi comedians hai Gaurav (Kapoor) hai, Zakir (Khan) hai. Dusro ka mazak udana unke life ka criteria nahi hai." 

Pranit did wrong, but it should be stopped now: Tanya Mittal 

Tanya agreed that what happened at Pranit's show was wrong, but this has to be stopped, because he apologized for it. "Bigg Boss walo mein se main kisi ko bhi iss janam mein maaf nahi kar rahi hoon. But simultaneously mujhe Pranit ke liye bura bhi lagta hai. Kyuki hum jab social media pe hote hai, aur koi galti ho gayi, toh uss par phir FIR hote hai, lynching hoti hai. But hume yeh nahi bhulna chaiye that everyone has a family." She continued, "Usse galti hui, usne maafi mangi, toh ek time ke baad social media toxic nahi hona chaiye. Sab ko yeh sochna chaiye ki kal hum bhi uski jagah ho sakte hai. Hum sabko ek baar apne aap ko saamne rakh ke dekh lena chaiye." "Bura bolo, but after a point, just stop. Itna karo ki uska parivar bhi samaj mein reh paye," she concluded.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tanya Mittal reacts to Pranit More's Rs 370 Biryani joke, admits 'mujhe woh pasand nahi hai', but says 'social media toxic nahi hona chaiye'
Tanya Mittal reacts to Pranit More Rs 370 Biryani joke, admits 'mujhe woh...'
Telegram vs Govt: 'Last resort' ban till NEET Re-Exam legally valid or overreach?
Is Telegram ban in India till NEET re-exam legally valid?
‘Unlocking new era of growth’: India-UK FTA to come in effect on July 15; What’s there for India?
‘Unlocking new era of growth’: India-UK FTA to come in effect on July 15
Rahul Gandhi calls for reform in education at Kota event: 'This system crushes children'
Rahul Gandhi calls for education reform: 'This system crushes children'
NEET re-exam security scare: Why Telegram has emerged as a key concern for authorities
NEET re-exam: Why Telegram has emerged as a key concern
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement