Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'

Debunking the huge claims made by Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19, Madhav Sharma made three to four videos on Instagram, exposing her true identity.

Tanya Mittal, the big-mouth contestant in Bigg Boss 19, has certainly made an impact with her absurd statements, outlandish claims, and funny remarks. The lady who wishes to be called 'Boss' by her co-contestants seems to be trapped in her own web of lies. Ever since Bigg Boss 19 started, the so-called spiritual influencer has been making headlines, all thanks to her outspoken personality. However, Tanya's claims are more of pathological lies, exaggerated claims with little to no reality.

On Instagram, an actor, model, and influencer named Madhav Sharma has put 3-4 videos solely focused on Tanya, exposing her reality. In the latest video, Madhav revealed that he visited Gwalior to know about her fan following. The ground reality is that common people, who aren't active on social media, who aren't living in the world of reels, DON'T KNOW who Tanya Mittal is. Yes, that's the shocking claim Madhav made in his reel. He further slammed her, saying that Kartik Aaryan, who also hails from the same place, doesn't have a security team with him, but she is having an entourage of security just to create a false impression, a bubble about herself.

In the BB house, Tanya boasts about her textile empire. However, Madhav revealed that after investigating her businesses, he found that Tanya has a small-scale factory and sells clothes and gifts online. He emphasised that Tanya is just carrying a fake image in the house, "Hai kuch nahi, bas hauwa banaya hua hai." Speaking about the purpose of the video, he said, "Bholi public ko paagal banana band karo."

Watch the VIRAL expose of Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal and her huge claims

On the Bigg Boss 19 premiere night itself, Tanya showed her hesitation about drinking normal water in the BB house. Later, while interacting with other housemates, Tanya proudly boasts about her family members calling her 'boss', and she loves to be addressed with the title. She even tried to play the messiah of girls, saying that she's fighting to uplift the identity of women, but her huge claims were shunned by Kunickaa Sadanand and others. Currently, Tanya is nominated for this week's eviction, and it will be interesting to see janta ka faisla.