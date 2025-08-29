Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video

PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?

Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'

Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...

PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video

White House issues BIG statement on Russia's recent strike on Ukraine days after Trump-Putin meet, says, 'US President not happy, desires to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IM

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Offi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'

Debunking the huge claims made by Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19, Madhav Sharma made three to four videos on Instagram, exposing her true identity.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'
Tanya Mittal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tanya Mittal, the big-mouth contestant in Bigg Boss 19, has certainly made an impact with her absurd statements, outlandish claims, and funny remarks. The lady who wishes to be called 'Boss' by her co-contestants seems to be trapped in her own web of lies. Ever since Bigg Boss 19 started, the so-called spiritual influencer has been making headlines, all thanks to her outspoken personality. However, Tanya's claims are more of pathological lies, exaggerated claims with little to no reality. 

On Instagram, an actor, model, and influencer named Madhav Sharma has put 3-4 videos solely focused on Tanya, exposing her reality. In the latest video, Madhav revealed that he visited Gwalior to know about her fan following. The ground reality is that common people, who aren't active on social media, who aren't living in the world of reels, DON'T KNOW who Tanya Mittal is. Yes, that's the shocking claim Madhav made in his reel. He further slammed her, saying that Kartik Aaryan, who also hails from the same place, doesn't have a security team with him, but she is having an entourage of security just to create a false impression, a bubble about herself. 

In the BB house, Tanya boasts about her textile empire. However, Madhav revealed that after investigating her businesses, he found that Tanya has a small-scale factory and sells clothes and gifts online. He emphasised that Tanya is just carrying a fake image in the house, "Hai kuch nahi, bas hauwa banaya hua hai." Speaking about the purpose of the video, he said, "Bholi public ko paagal banana band karo." 

Watch the VIRAL expose of Tanya Mittal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tanya Mittal and her huge claims 

On the Bigg Boss 19 premiere night itself, Tanya showed her hesitation about drinking normal water in the BB house. Later, while interacting with other housemates, Tanya proudly boasts about her family members calling her 'boss', and she loves to be addressed with the title. She even tried to play the messiah of girls, saying that she's fighting to uplift the identity of women, but her huge claims were shunned by Kunickaa Sadanand and others. Currently, Tanya is nominated for this week's eviction, and it will be interesting to see janta ka faisla. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai G
Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'
'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi...': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES BB 19 contestant
Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media 'jab tak hum mooh na khole...'
Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media
Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw in horrific accident, watch
Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw..
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE