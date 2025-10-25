Viral video: Tannaz Irani, Deepshikha Nagpal mock PM Narendra Modi's 'acche din' promise, ask 'kab aayenge, kiske aayenge, aur...,' netizens react

It seems like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now becoming a topic of jokes. After the disastrous reception of the 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' song, check out Tannaz Irani, Deepshikha Nagpal taking a jibe at PM Modi's 'acche din' promise.

Constructive criticism and healthy sarcasm are necessary for the smooth running of democracy. Any citizens, including even the ministers of the highest order, should be ready to accept objections and even jokes about themselves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently facing the heat of the netizens. His promotional song, 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai', has created history for becoming the 'most disliked' video of recent times on YouTube.

Now, actor Tanaaz Irani, along with Deepshikha Nagpal, has also taken a jibe at PM Modi and his 'acche din'. Recently, Tanaaz shared a funny reel on knowing 'yoga se kya hoga'. In the reel, Tanaaz says, "Modi ji ne kaha ki acche din aayenge. Lekin kaise aayenge, kab aayenge, aur kiske aayenge, woh nahi bola (Modi said that good days will come. But he did not say how they will come, when they will come, or for whom they will come)." Deepshikha adds, "Aur kyu aayenge yeh bhi nahi bola. Ussi tarah logo ne bola 'Yoga se hoga', lekin kya hoga, kiska hoga, kab hoga, kyu hoga, yeh kisine nahi bola (Similarly, people said, 'yoga will make it happen', but no one said what would happen, who would be affected, when, or why)." Tanaaz also asserts, "Exactly, kya hoga? So if you know, please neeche comments mein likhe aur bataye ki exactly yoga se kya hoga (Exactly, what will happen, if you know, kindly share your thoughts in the comments)."

Watch the viral video

Modi ने 'Acche Din' आने का वादा किया और कहा 'Yoga se Hoga" - बिलकुल उनकी नकली Degree की तरह।



Clip from: Tannaz Irani pic.twitter.com/oEDkZxpyCi — Muralidharan Gopal (@muralitwit) October 23, 2025

Internet reacts to Tanaaz and Deepshikha's video

Tannaz's reel went viral in no time, and several netizens quickly noticed the subtle dig at PM Modi's promises. An internet user wrote, "'Acche Din' A Never Ending Project." Another internet user defended PM Modi's tenure, and wrote, "Inke liye achhe din matlab jeb mein paisa. Mehnat karna nahi hai kisi ko. Stats and data dekho, pata chalega how India is growing. Padhai kar li hoti toh actor banna na padta." A netizen wrote, "You two are brave girls, but one thing is sure: till Modi is there, the Bootlicking Bollywood will keep you away from any work. So it is time the 'Vote Chor leaves the Gaddi'."