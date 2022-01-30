Viral video! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ stars Dilip Joshi-Munmun Dutta dance to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ - WATCH

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' one of the most popular series, has been airing for several years and has a large fan following. Since the show first aired, fans have adored everything about it, from Daya-jodi Jethaal's to the 'Tapu Sena.'

The little banters and scenes between Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi aka Babita and Jethalal have often left fans in splits. Viewers eagerly anticipate seeing them dance, laugh, and amuse on screen.

Now, a throwback video of the two dancing on ‘TMKOC’ set to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ has gone viral.

Watch here-

For the unversed, recently, Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi got married tied the knot recently with Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. Getting emotional on the big occasion, Dilip Joshi wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled." He also welcomed his son-in-law Yashowardhan into the family and thanks fans for their blessings and wishes. He added, "Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan"

Raj Anadka aka Tapu was rumoured to have left the show due to issues with the production house a few weeks ago. According to rumours, Raj had already signed his papers and would not be shooting beyond December 20. This however turned out to be a rumour.