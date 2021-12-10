Viral video! ‘TMKOC’ fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal dances to dhol beats at daughter’s sangeet ceremony

The wedding invitation for Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi had been circulating on the internet. Following the invitation, a fan club on Instagram posted a video of the pre-wedding festivities . In one of the videos, the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor is seen dancing with the Dhol player at his daughter's pre-wedding celebration.

Dilip wore a teal blue kurta and is thoroughly immersed in the festivities. It was Sangeet night, as seen in the video, with people performing dandiya and garba at the venue. The actor's daughter's groom's name is Yashowardhan Mishra.

Take a look at the video-

There are more videos of the Joshi family performing Grahshanti Pooja at their home, in addition to this one. Reportedly, the wedding and reception will take place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai's Colaba neighbourhood.

Dilip Joshi has reportedly invited the whole cast of 'TMKOC,' including artists who have previously appeared on the show, such as Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Disha, on the other hand, will be unable to attend the wedding and has chosen to pay the couple a visit next week to bestow her blessings.