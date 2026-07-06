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Viral video: Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp 2, warns 'mere saath bakchodi nahi' as actress tries to slam Govinda's wife for...

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Viral video: Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp 2, warns 'mere saath bakchodi nahi' as actress tries to slam Govinda's wife for...

Soon after her entry into Lock Upp 2, Shilpa Shinde tried to instigate everyone, but little did she know that Sunita Ahuja was a tough nut to crack.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp 2, warns 'mere saath bakchodi nahi' as actress tries to slam Govinda's wife for...
Shilpa Shinde, Sunita Ahuja (Image source: Screengrabs)
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Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as a wildcard, creating quite a stir among the inmates. But she didn't know that Sunita Ahuja ain't someone she can mess with. Sunday's episode ended with Shilpa entering Lock Upp, leaving everyone stunned as they were discussing her recent big reveal about accusing a producer of false sexual harassment. The Monday episode will be focused on Shilpa's initial moments in jail, and how other celebs, including Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, and Shivangi Joshi, would react to her presence. We have already seen that Shilpa will get into heated arguments with Shivangi, Akanksha, and even Ram. What left the fans surprised is how Sunita defended herself, shutting Shilpa down instantly. 

Shilpa Shinde tries to corner Sunita, but...

In the promo, we see Shilpa trying to slam Sunita for making statements against her husband, Govinda. Shilpa is heard saying, "Hum toh Govinda ke fan hain. Aap aise kaise kar sakte ho? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? Aapko pata hai aapne kya decision liya?' Sunita hears her out and gives one blunt reply, "Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega. Zyada bakchodi na kiya karo bhai." Most likely, Shilpa tried to put across people's perception about Sunita going so vocal about Govinda. However, Sunita, who's known for her frank, devil-may-care attitude, shuts the narrative down with her one-liner. 

Watch Shilpa vs Sunita 

Sunita reveals Govinda advised her not to do Lock Upp

In the last episode, we see how Sunita and Ram refused to eat food, as the other inmates, who are junior to them, are being deprived of basic edible food. Although Sunita and Ram were offered proper meals, due to their medical condition, they refused to have it as it would be unfair to others. While discussing the challenges with other inmates, Sunita revealed that Govinda warned her not to do the show. She regretted ignoring his advice and said, "Jab-jab uski (Govinda) ki baat nahi suni, pachtayi hoon main."

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