TELEVISION

Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah: 'He had been struggling for..'

Sumeet Raghavan, who's popularly known as Sahil Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, dropped a video message after the demise of Satish Shah, and he looked visibly emotional with the loss.

IANS

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 07:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah: 'He had been struggling for..'
Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah
Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who was seen as Sahil Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, paid an emotional tribute to his onscreen dad Satish Shah. In an emotional video posted on social media, Sumeet remembered his precious moment with Satish Shah, calling him “Kaka” with affection.

Looking back at their journey together, he started the video saying, “Back in 2004, we started a show and stopped it after only 70 episodes. 21 years later, that show has become the heartbeat of people. The show is Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.”

Revealing how the audience identifies with the characters of the show, he added, “People come up to us and say, ‘I’m the Sahil of my house,’ or ‘this is the Roshesh of the home' or 'my wife behaves just like Monisha', but no one ever said, ‘this is the Indravadan of our home,’ because there was only one Indravadan — Satish Kaka and he has left us today.”

Reflecting on the unique bond shared by the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sumeet shared, “The bigger this show became, the stronger our bond grew. So whenever we would meet, we were not Sumeet, Rupali, or Rajesh. We addressed each other as Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, and Mom."

A visibly emotional Sumeet added, “Today, the head of the Sarabhai family, our most senior member, has left us. He had been struggling for some time, and finally, life can be very cruel.” A teary-eyed Sumeet ended the message by accepting condolences as the elder son of the Sarabhai family. “To all the fans sending condolences to the Sarabhai family, as the eldest son, I accept them. And to Dad, I just want to say — safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side," the clip concluded. "Love you, Satish Kaka.. Love you, Dad... We all love you and miss you, Indu.. Narad muniiiii..#sarabhaivssarabhai #indravadansarabhai," Sumeet captioned the post.

Also read: Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's LAST selfie will leave you shocked, he was flaunting..., director Vivek Sharma recalls their last chat

