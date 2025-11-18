FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Shiv Thakare ESCAPES major mishap, fire breaks out at his home, no casualty reported, netizens react

Bigg Boss 16's contestant, reality show star Shiv Thakare, and his family escaped a fatal injury as their residence in Goregaon was burnt down in a fire mishap.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Shiv Thakare and his family escaped a major accident as fire broke out in the Bigg Boss 16 contestant's house. Shiv lives with his family in Goregaon, Mumbai. A fire broke out at home, causing extensive damage. Videos and pictures of the house have been circulating on social media. This news has left Shiv's fans worried, wondering whether the Bigg Boss 16 contestant is safe.

For the unversed, Shiv lives in the Kolte Patil Verve building in Goregaon. Reportedly, the actor has not incurred any injury. A statement from the Bigg Boss 16 contestant team read, "@shivthakare9 faced a mishap this morning as there was a fire breakout at his Mumbai residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. The actor has not incurred any injury, but the house faced the brunt! (sic)."

Netizens react to Shiv Thakare's burnt house 

Several netizens shared their concern for Shiv and his family. A netizen wrote, "Hope he and his family is safe." Another netizen wrote, "Hope everyone is safe." One netizen wrote, "Thank God everyone is safe." An internet user wrote, "Hope he and everyone at his home are fine." For the unversed, Shiv Thakare was not in Mumbai when the incident took place. He was travelling. In fact, while returning from an event in Bhopal, the actor even shared a picture on social media showing Air India welcoming him on board.

