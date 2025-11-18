Pankaj Kharbanda – The most powerful man in the male pageant industry
Is Naxalism finished? Death of Madvi Hidma, mass surrenders signal a turning point in Maoist war
Nayanthara birthday: Lady superstar owns private jet, luxurious home worth Rs 100 crore; changed her religion after extramarital affair with...
Delhi blast: Who is Maulvi Irfan Ahmed? J-K cleric who radicalised 'terror doctors' behind Red Fort explosion
PM Kisan 21st Installment date announced: PM Modi to release next tranche of Rs 2000 on...
Exclusive | After Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Insider drops major update
PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey's company's shares surge 33% in debut, market cap reaches Rs...
Viral video: Shiv Thakare ESCAPES major mishap, fire breaks out at his home, no casualty reported, netizens react
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB to announce Classes 10,12 exam date, schedule; check details, how to download
As Shraddha Kapoor voices Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, meet adorable characters from Oscar-winning franchise
TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 16's contestant, reality show star Shiv Thakare, and his family escaped a fatal injury as their residence in Goregaon was burnt down in a fire mishap.
Actor Shiv Thakare and his family escaped a major accident as fire broke out in the Bigg Boss 16 contestant's house. Shiv lives with his family in Goregaon, Mumbai. A fire broke out at home, causing extensive damage. Videos and pictures of the house have been circulating on social media. This news has left Shiv's fans worried, wondering whether the Bigg Boss 16 contestant is safe.
For the unversed, Shiv lives in the Kolte Patil Verve building in Goregaon. Reportedly, the actor has not incurred any injury. A statement from the Bigg Boss 16 contestant team read, "@shivthakare9 faced a mishap this morning as there was a fire breakout at his Mumbai residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. The actor has not incurred any injury, but the house faced the brunt! (sic)."
Netizens react to Shiv Thakare's burnt house
Several netizens shared their concern for Shiv and his family. A netizen wrote, "Hope he and his family is safe." Another netizen wrote, "Hope everyone is safe." One netizen wrote, "Thank God everyone is safe." An internet user wrote, "Hope he and everyone at his home are fine." For the unversed, Shiv Thakare was not in Mumbai when the incident took place. He was travelling. In fact, while returning from an event in Bhopal, the actor even shared a picture on social media showing Air India welcoming him on board.