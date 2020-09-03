Viral Video: Shehnaaz Gill asks 'Kaunsa rasoda'; visibly clueless about Kokilaben-Gopi bahu rap

Shehnaaz Gill always has the most innocent and goofy answers to all that is asked from her. The Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss contestant was yesterday spotted running an errand in the city and posed for several pictures at the behest of paparazzi.

In a viral video, the paparazzi went on to ask her about a viral video saying, "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?", which has slowly become the most asked question these days. However, seems like the trend flew past Shehnaaz who was quick to reply, "Kaunsa Rasode? What is Rasoda? I don't know any rasoda."

Watch the quirky exchange here.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry were lauded thoroughly by fans during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Now, after being outside the house, the duo has collaborated for a music video too. Moreover, they recently even conducted their first Instagram live session together.

Sharing the video, Sidharth had written on his Instagram page, "Har mushkil ghadi mein jo sath nibhaye. Woh dost bhi toh family jaisi ban jaye. Shehnaaz ko meri taraf se #ChatpataShukriya. #TedhiHaiParMeriHai". While Shehnaaz captioned the video stating, "Jitni chatpati main hu, utna chatpata mera shurkiya bhi hona chahiye na? Yeh Kurkure sa #ChatpataShukriya Sid ko, mushkil ghadiyo mein family banke mera khayal rakhne ke liye."

In a statement, Shehnaaz shared her excitement by stating, "Our family and friends have not only been the biggest support systems for us in these recent times but have also helped add some ‘chatpata fun’ to our daily, mundane lives. Sidharth is like family to me, and hence, I thought of doing this special video with him. I hope all our fans enjoy our take on the ‘Atpati Hai, Chatpati Hai’ track and are inspired to say a special thanks to their near and dear ones!"