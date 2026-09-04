Viral video: Salman Khan looks slick, brings signature swag in Bigg Boss 20 premiere episode shoot, but loses cool on paparazzi? Here's the truth

Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 20, shooting for the premiere episode. Amid the hectic schedule, he posed for the paparazzi but also confronted them. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss for the special season, and he walked onto the set with his new look. But the viral videos from the spotting show the superstar host miffed with the paparazzi. Has Salman Khan again had a fight with photographers, or are the viral videos misleading? Let's decode it further.

Salman Khan starts Bigg Boss 20 with swag!

For the premiere episode shoot, Salman's look is heavily inspired by a rugged cowboy. He wore a black fitted crew-neck T-shirt as the base, with a khaki sleeveless leather-style vest over the T-shirt. The black cowboy hat has a wide, curved brim, decorated with a bull-skull/longhorn emblem and a brown leather band. The black trousers give the outfit a sleek finish to his look.

Salman Khan angry with paparazzi?

After the shoot, the media photographers arrived on the set to capture Khan's OOTD. However, when Salman entered and walked on the set, the photographers started shouting, calling him out to hold and pose for them. Salman, with his signature style, replied to paps to calm down and not create a ruckus. "Papa, papa, aisa mat karo, papa." These were the words of Salman.

Salman was never angry with photographers; in fact, he posed for them

After posing for the lens, he decided to capture a moment with the photographers as well. Salman walked near the lensmen and posed with them while sipping his coffee. Salman never had any heated arguments or moments with the paps. Khan's reaction to the paps was just an instruction to maintain decorum.

About Bigg Boss 20

The 20th season of Bigg Boss will start streaming from September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors. The theme of this season is Tathas-Two, where contestants will get a second chance even after getting eliminated.