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Viral video: Rhiti Tiwari has 'zero eating etiquette', her 'disgusting gesture' during food irks netizens, says 'unhygienic Manoj Tiwari ki beti'

Rhiti Tiwari is getting brutally trolled for fighting with Qazi Touqeer and lacking basic eating etiquette, leaving the netizens in disgust.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Viral video: Rhiti Tiwari has 'zero eating etiquette', her 'disgusting gesture' during food irks netizens, says 'unhygienic Manoj Tiwari ki beti'
Rhiti Tiwari (Image source: Screengrab)
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Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, is grabbing eyeballs, making headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Be it unnecessarily fighting or quarreling with Qazi Touqeer, or breaking into random singing, Rhiti is now getting trolled for her manners. Currently, a clip from the BB house has gone viral, and Rhiti is getting brutally trolled for her lack of manners. 

What gesture of Rhiti irked netizens? 

In a clip, we see housemates having some food; suddenly, the camera zooms in on Rhiti, and we can see her taking a bite and randomly rubbing her nose, fixing her hair, and repeating. This action caught netizens' attention, and now they're brutally trolling her left, right, and centre. 

Watch the viral video

Netizens grill Rhiti Tiwari, calling her unhygienic

A majority of netizens trolled Rhiti for having 'zero eating etiquette ' and calling her behaviour 'disgusting'. An internet user wrote, "Manoj Ki Nevli with Zero Basic Eating Etiquette. How can someone wipe their nose with their hand, run that same hand through their hair & then go right back to eating? Unhygienic Manoj Ki Nevli." Another internet user wrote, "First Amrapali removing ticks from her hair, then this phir log kehte up Bihar kyu badnam hai." A netizen defended her and wrote, "It's normal yaar... itna bhi kya dekhna.. even though I don't like her, but still it's a normal thing... jab khanne mein Marchi jyda hoti hai, nose behne lgta hi hai." Another netizen  wrote, "Ewww, this nepo gutter is sooo unhygienic." 

Bigg Boss 20 nominated contestants are...

On Monday, the taskmaster conducted a task where every contestant had to name two housemates they want to save from the nomination. After the task ended, Qazi, Love Gill, and Mahhi Vij received maximum support from contestants. The least supported contestants were Yung and Isha. For the next week, Isha Rikhi, and Yung DSA are nominated for the week.

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