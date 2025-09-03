Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Pragya Jaiswal look uncomfortable, struggle at Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens say 'public ki aisi halat..'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Pragya Jaiswal went to Lalbagh for Ganpati darshan, but rather than the VIP treatment, they had to walk in a densely populated line, and they were not prepared for what happened to them next.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 02:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Pragya Jaiswal look uncomfortable, struggle at Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens say 'public ki aisi halat..'
Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Pragya Jaiswal visited Mumbai's prime Ganpati pandal, Lalbaughcha Raja. What was expected to be a blissful, divine experience turned out to be a nightmarish struggle for the girls, leaving the management of the popular Ganpati pandal in a negative light. In a now viral video, Priyanka and Pragya are seen struggling in a densely populated line. The girls were trying to make a way into the pandal, and Priyanka looked visibly uncomfortable with the pushing and suffocation. Eventually, security personnel had to step in, clear the way, and take them to the Lord Ganesha idol. 

Watch the viral video 

Netizens' reaction to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Pragya Jaiswal's video

Soon after the video surfaced, it went viral in no time. A certain section of the netizens called out the mismanagement of the committee. An internet user wrote, "Aise bhir ka shock mere dost bhi rakhta hai." Another internet user wrote, "Didi ko VIP mila, but Z+ security wala subscription nahi tha usme." A netizen wrote, "Normal public ki bhi same halat hoti." Another netizen wrote, "Reality of Lalbaug cha Raja. Too much push created by internal staff rather than devotees."

The mismanagement of the committee that made headlines

This year, several Ganesh bhakts expressed their bad experience while visiting the pandals. The Priyanka-Pragya incident has added to the concerns about poor crowd control during Ganeshotsav at Lalbaug. Many people who have visited before have shared their unpleasant experiences online.

Recently, a family from Surat came to Mumbai hoping to celebrate the festival. But their visit turned into a terrible experience because the temple authorities did not manage the crowd well. The man's younger sister got hurt on her head, his father fainted because it was too crowded and he couldn’t breathe, and his mother’s kurti sleeve was torn. She also nearly hurt her hand badly because of the crowd being pushed forcefully by the staff.

 

