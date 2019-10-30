VIRAL video: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary are winners of Nach Baliye 9

While there is still time for Nach Baliye 9 finale to take place, a video of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary is going viral. In the video, Prince, and Yuvika could be seen making the most of every moment as people around them hold the Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

Prince and Yuvika wore red outfits for Nach Baliye 9 finale. In this viral video, the couple gives every family member and friend a hug. Prince appeared to be high on energy and even got emotional. On the other hand, Yuvika seemed a little lost but proud of her husband.

See the video here:

Prince and Yuvika were the top three finalists alongside Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The first runner-up of the show was Anita-Rohit's jodi. Bollywood actor Govinda was judge for the finale of the season.

Prince entered the show when his brother had passed away in Canada. On remembering the incident, he got emotional on the show and Salman Khan had asked him to win the show for his brother. Not only Salman, judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon had also praised Privika from time-to-time for their performances.