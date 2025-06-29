Shefali Jariwala has been laid to rest. Her ashes have been submerged in the sea, and netizens can't control their emotions watching her husband Parag Tyagi's tears.

Shefali Jariwala's death is heartbreaking for all, especially for her family, including her husband, Parag Tyagi. It's so hard to say goodbye to the people you love. But the rituals have to be followed, performed. On June 29, Sunday afternoon, Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, visited the cremation ground to collect Shefali's ashes and conduct asthi visarjan. Paparaazi followed Parag, and they captured the vulnerable, broken husband, holding Shefali, in the form of ash, one last time, and crying inconsolably. Parag was accompanied by his family member, who was trying to console him, but his eyes were emitting pain and separation. Then Parag took Shefali's ashes for the submersion.

Not Haridwar or Nashik, Parag Tyagi submerged Shefali Jariwala at...

In another video, paps recorded Parag along with his friends and family at Juhu Beach, Mumbai. Parag is seen lifting his jeans so that he can go deeper into the waters and submerge her ashes properly. Parag and his family conducted the final rituals to the utmost devotion and laid the Kanta Laga Girl to rest. The videos from the ceramatorium and Juhu Beach were captured by paparazzi, and they went viral in no time.

Netizens' reactions to Shefali Jariwala's asthi visarjan at Juhu Beach

The internet continues to support Parag and his family in this tough phase. A netizen wrote, "Mahadev Shakti Dena Parag ko. Bahut bada loss hai uske." Another netizen asked why he didn't take Shefali's ashes to Ganga or Haridwar, "Ganga jii ku nahi legay yaha kyu kiya." One of the netizens wrote, "Admi toot jata hai fir kabhi jud nahi pata." An internet user wrote, "That is really heavy."

About Shefali Jariwala

Model and actress Shefali Jariwala, best known as Kanta Laga Girl, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 27. She was 42. The film and TV fraternity has mourned the demise of Shefali and expressed their grief. Shefali also featured in movies such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the Kannada film Hudugaru. She gained new popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 13.

