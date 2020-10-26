Viral Video: Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi, gives shoutout to Navjot Singh Sidhu leaving Kapil Sharma surprised

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has a hidden talent for rapping and it was on full display as she broke into an impromptu rap in Hindi with Guru Randhawa on The Kapil Sharma Show, leaving host Kapil Sharma and permanent guest Archana Puran Singh pleasantly surprised.

Nora appeared on the show over the weekend with singer Guru Randhawa to promote their music video, Naach Meri Rani. As he sang, she joined in with her rap, through which she also gave a shout-out to former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The channel shared a video of the same on their Instagram page wherein Kapil could be seen surprised and clapping as Nora rapped and even grooved along.

Recently, Nora temporarily stepped into Malaika Arora’s shoes as a judge on India’s Best Dancer, as the latter recovered from COVID-19.

After her stint in the show was over, Nora welcomed Malaika back with an Instagram post and said she was "grateful for the opportunity" to be a part of India's Best Dancer.

She had written, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled!"

On the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, and Raghav Juyal. She will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India opposite Ajay Devgn, which is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.