Viral video: Nia Sharma shows sizzling dance moves at a beach in black bikini, watch

It would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma has carved a niche for herself in Indian entertainment industry on the basis of her talent and hard work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Nia Sharma sizzles in a black bikini

Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular TV stars in India these days and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma has carved a niche for herself in Indian entertainment industry on the basis of her talent and hard work. Nia Sharma is hugely popular among her fans for her bold fashion statements and sharing hot and sensuous reels on Instagram.

Nia Sharma is highly active on social media too and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of her videos and photos go viral on social media. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which Nia Sharma can be seen dancing on a beach wearing a black bikini. The video was posted by Nia Sharma around 4 months ago and it has received over 1.5 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actor captioned her post as, “Finding our feet in the wet sand.. ‍#oceanbabies@mr.tarunraj.” In the video, Nia can be seen wearing a backless cut-out monokini which is black in colour. Nia can be seen dancing in the hot video along with Shivani Patel.

Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

 

In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
