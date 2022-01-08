Viral video: Nia Sharma looks insanely hot in sexy pink lehenga, leaves fans drooling - WATCH

Nia Sharma on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a video, flaunting her curves in a sexy light pink lehenga. The star who is one of the most followed TV celebrities on Instagram dropped the video in which she is seen dressed in a sexy blouse that featured a plunging neckline and a deep back. Nia Sharma teamed it with a comfortable lehenga skirt and a pair of sneakers. She left her hair open in soft curls to complete the overall look.

Alongside the video, Nia wrote, "Put yourself in my shoes Juliet… you won’t wear Heels again." She was referring to Juliet in Taylor Swift's song 'Love Story' which she has chosen to play in the background of her Instagram video.

In the video, Nia Sharma is seen flaunting her ultra-glam look and then playing with some dogs in a park. Later, she ends the video with a few photos posing in the outfit.

Check out the video below:

This is not the first time Nia has set the internet ablaze with her hot looks. The sexy siren is a sensation and she always blazes the digital world with her jaw-dropping looks. Nia never fails to slay, and even on public appearances, the actress always leaves a mark.

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ The actress got immense fame from her breakthrough leading role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in the show ‘Jamai Raja’ and its continuation as the web series 'Jamai 2.0'. Nia won the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ in 2020.