Viral video: Nia Sharma drops sizzling video wearing off-shoulder top and skinny pants, watch

TV actor Nia Sharma is considered one of the best entertainers in the Indian entertainment industry. Apart from her acting, Nia Sharma is also known for her hot dressing sense and fitness. Nia Sharma has made a name for herself through her hard work and talents. She is a favourite of the masses and often treats her fans to sexy photos and videos of herself.

Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and other social media platforms and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her life. Nia Sharma is known for posting hot and sexy dance videos and needless to say most of her dance videos go viral on social media within no time.

Now, a video of Nia Sharma has gone viral in which the sexy actress can be seen wishing Holi to her followers with a video of herself dressed in a hot off-shoulder top and skinny pants.

Check the viral video here:

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.