Viral video: Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan tie the knot with Vishal Dadlani as witness

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have finally taken the plunge, that too on the sets of 'Indian Idol 11' with Vishal Dadlani as their witness. A pandit narrated the vows to them as Aditya Narayan picked up the garland, all set to make Neha his lawfully wedded wife.

Udit Narayan, although he clarified that everything happening between Neha and Aditya was for TRPs of the show 'Indian Idol 11', had approved Neha as his daughter-in-law on the show. Now a behind-the-scenes video from what appears to be their wedding on the sets of the reality show has been making rounds of the internet. However, in the video, Neha can be faintly heard telling her team that she isn't getting married.

Take a look:

Udit Narayan had also mentioned that he and his wife had been waiting for Aditya to get married for a long time, but it is not happening anytime soon. He, however, also hoped that the rumours of their wedding were true. With the video coming out, the rumours might just turn out to be true.

The renowned singer-father, concluding his talks, also went on to state that he would be the first one to announce Aditya's marriage since he wants to share it with the world. On the other hand, Aditya had recently called Neha's brother Tony Kakkar as his 'brother-in-law' too.