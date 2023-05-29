Viral video: Nakuul Mehta dances to Hawaa Hawaa in skirt, netizens say 'you are breaking barriers'

Nakuul Mehta-Jainil Mehta/Instagram

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta broke the internet on Sunday, May 28, when and shared his video dancing in a colourful skirt to Hawaa Hawaa with the popular New York-based choreographer Jainil Mehta, who initiated the #MenInSkirts trend on Instagram with his videos dancing to popular Bollywood songs in skirts.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Nakuul, who recently confirmed his return to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, wrote, "I found @jainil_dreamtodance on a BRUT video sashaying gloriously to Dholi Taro on the streets of New York a few months ago and was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. He apparently on the other side of the 7 seas would end his days with his daily dose of his favourite show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. That called for a celebration to one of our favourite songs #MenInSkirts". Jainil replied to him in the comment section, "There was no way we could not have met & danced together!".

Netizens are in awe of them after their video went viral on social media. One of them wrote, "OMG!! Mr Mehta you are breaking barriers", while another added, "You keep giving people reasons to love you even more, Nakuul!". "I am replying to your tweet for the first time but boy oh boy this performance deserves appreciation. Breaking stereotypes & slaying both at one go. Keep that smile on", read another comment.

Talking about Hawaa Hawaa, the track is adapted from a Czech folk tale called Sleepy John and sung by Mohit Chauhan, written by Irshad Kamil, and composed by AR Rahman for Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's musical Rockstar released in 2011. The soundtrack, often counted among the bests in the history of Indian film music, features other legendary songs such as Sadda Haq, Jo Bhi Main, Tum Ho, Phir Se Udd Chala, Kun Faaya Kun, Aur Ho, Nadaan Parindey, The Dichotomy of Fame, Tum Ko, Sheher Mein, Tango For Taj, Katiya Karoon, and The Meeting Place.



READ | Urfi Javed reveals Sambhavna Seth offered her car driver when she was travelling in autos, calls her 'amazing'