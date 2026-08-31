Viral video: Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeepa are coming together on September 6, not for a film, but for THIS reason, fans react

From Salman Khan and Nagarjuna to Mohanlal, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Vijay Sethupathi, all of these superstars will capture the OTT space and will surely create new streaming records. Read on to know how.

September 6 will be a big day as the Bigg Boss universe will have a sonic blast of new seasons across different languages. Apart from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, four other versions of Bigg Boss will be streaming on the same date, and JioStar has unveiled a new promo featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal, who are the hosts of Bigg Boss Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

New promo of Bigg Boss South features all four superstars in one frame?

Ahead of the simultaneous premiere of all four editions on September 6, 2026. Bigg Boss fans across the South have been treated to a promo featuring four superstars of the Indian film industry, in a mass moment designed to build excitement ahead of the new season. Not only Salman, but Vijay, Nagarjuna, Sudeepa and Mohanlal have earned a strong connection with audiences through their respective editions. Seeing all four hosts share the screen for the first time brings together four distinct fan bases and adds to the anticipation.

Five superstars. Five houses. One epic Bigg Boss moment!



Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa & Mohanlal come together as the countdown begins for Bigg Boss Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam.



All five editions premiere on 6 September.



The… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 31, 2026

What is the promo about?

Set against the anticipation of the upcoming season, the hosts find themselves in a fun mix-up involving food from one another’s states, adding a fun twist to the narrative. The promo brings the star power of all four hosts together, setting the stage for a massive Bigg Boss premiere. The hosts have become central to the Bigg Boss experience over the years.

Fans' reaction to Bigg Boss South promo

The promo went viral, and netizens reacted to the assembly of the superstars. One netizen wrote, "Vijay Sethupathi is my favourite." Another netizen wrote, "Why didn't they include Salman Khan?" One of the netizens wrote, "Bro wahi aarha h yaa nhi confirm batao."

What makes Mohanlal, Sudeepa, Nagarjuna apart from each other?

JioStar's South Entertainment Head, Krishnan Kutty, said, "Each of our four hosts has a very distinct equation with his audience, and that relationship is an important part of what makes Bigg Boss so powerful in every market. This promo gave us an opportunity to bring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal together in a way that is fun, rooted in the cultures of the South and true to their personalities. For fans, seeing all four of them share the screen is a moment in itself. It captures the scale and excitement we are building towards as all four editions begin together.” With Bigg Boss Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam premiering simultaneously, 6th September will see the franchise take over screens across the South in one unified launch moment.