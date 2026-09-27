Viral video: Manoj Tiwari makes big statement on Rhiti Tiwari's game in Bigg Boss 20, reporter suggests him to resign, here's how he reacts

Manoj Tiwari is trying his best to avoid Bigg Boss questions, but he just can't escape them. Watch his reaction to his daughter Rhiti Tiwari's gameplay.

Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari has reacted to the gameplay of his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, on Bigg Boss 20, and it went viral instantly. Manoj's little girl, Rhiti, has gone wild in the BB house. From abusing Uditi Singh to threatening Qazi Touqeer, going below the belt, and insulting the family and close associates of housemates, Rhiti's behaviour has attracted eyeballs and headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Rhiti's papa was recently spotted at a political event, and while leaving the venue, he didn't realise that reporters would group him, and conflict Rhiti's gameplay in BB 20.

Manoj Tiwari was asked to resign over Rhiti Tiwari's stint in Bigg Boss 20?

Recently, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attended the book launch of the book Modi: The Decade That Changed India. After the event, Manoj was caught by reporters in a brief interaction. When the journalists asked him about Rhiti's game, Manoj tried to sneak out by quickly replying, "Bacho ka Bigg Boss hai, chalne do." Later, Manoj tried to clarify the speculation that he influenced the makers to take Rhiti into the show. Sr Tiwari added, "Social media mein yeh likh rahe hai ki maine kisi phervi se usse bheja hai. Mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss ja rahi hai."

Watch the viral video

Manoj Tiwari was asked to resign?

After hearing Manoj, the reporter countered him, asking, "Tab aap unke liye resign kar dijiye." This remark puzzled Manoj, and he was unable to understand why the journalist asked him to resign. "Aap kya bol rahe ho, mujhe samajh nahi aa raha hai," Manoj said. The clip has been edited, and thus the conversation has been abruptly cut. However, Manoj clarified that Bigg Boss is just a game, and it doesn't need to be taken so seriously.

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While defending his daughter, Manoj added, "Bigg Boss ek khel hai. Us mein 24 gante kuch na kuch ho raha. Isi liye usse dekh ke kisi ko pareshaan nahi hona chaiye. Humne bhi khela hai yeh game. Ek game hai, uska anand lijiye."