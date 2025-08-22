Viral video: Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda get into heated argument on sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Don’t want to raise my voice'

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who are currently starring in The Great Indian Kapil Show, are going viral on social media. Reports of the two recently circulated online, and now a video of their heated argument and alleged fight has also surfaced on social media.

Two of the most versatile comedians of our time, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who have been working together with Kapil Sharma for several years now, and are currently starring in The Great Indian Kapil Show, are going viral on social media. Reports of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda recently circulated online, and now a video of their heated argument and alleged fight has also surfaced on social media.

Why did Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek get into a fight on The Great Indian Kapil Show sets?

The viral video begins with Kiku Sharda saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?" to which Krushna replies, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se."

Kiku Sharda, visibly upset with Krushna Abhishek, then tells him, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle." Krushna Abhishek doesn't hold back and replies, "I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice," and the video finally ends with Kiku Sharda saying, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai."

The video doesn't show Kapil Sharma on the sets, but both Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are surrounded by other crew members who are all trying to calm them down.