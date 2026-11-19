KRK commented on the strange relationship equation of Love Gill and ScoutOP, and he slammed the gamer for his behaviour towards the Punjabi actress. Netizens were also surprised by his observations.

Self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, infamously known as KRK, dropped a video on Bigg Boss 20's contestants, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) and Lovepreet Gill, and it left the internet shocked. KRK usually gets trolled for his opinions. But this time, even netizens are agreeing with him, with some even suggesting that KRK, who was also a former contestant of the reality show, should replace Salman Khan as host for the Weekend Ka Vaar segment.

The biggest newsmakers from the dull Bigg Boss 20 are Scout and Love. Their love-hate relationship is confusing, and despite claiming it to be a sibling bond, they're questioned by the audience and even by the host, Salman. Now, KRK has shared his views on their bond, supporting Love Gill and slamming Tanmay for tarnishing Love Gill's reputation.

KRK roasts and abuses ScoutOP

In the viral clip, KRK slammed ScoutOP and said, "Ghar mein Lovepreet aur Scout ke love affair ko le ke bahut hungama macha hua hai. Show ka host, aur baki sab maante hain ki Love ne Scout ko pagal banaya hai. Sabhi gharwale Lovepreet ko bhala-bura sunaya, jab Scout Lovepreet ko behen kehta hai aur Lovepreet usko bhai kehti hai. Toh agar Scout usko behen keh kar bhi pyaar mein pagal hai, toh yeh bhe****d hai. Usse ghatiya insaan duniya mein koi aur hai hi nahi."

Watch the viral video

KRK sides with Lovepreet

The Deshdrohi actor supported Lovepreet and said she shouldn't be blamed for the rumours about their love affairs. KRK went on to blast Tanmay and added, "Yeh 100% Scout ki galti hai, Lovepreet ki galti 1% bhi nahi hai. Jitne bhi log Lovepreet ko blame kar rahe hain, woh maha-ghatiya hain. Isse zyada ghatiyapan ki baat ho nahi sakti ki ek ladki ko aise badnaam kiya jaata hai. Agar behen ke pyaar mein bhai pagal ho gaya hai toh woh mad*****d hai, bh*****d hai, lukkha hai. Usse bada harami koi hai hi nahi."

Also read: Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi REACTS to Love Gill's game in Bigg Boss 20, amid affair rumours: 'Woh show mere liye important...'

Netizens agree with KRK

This is probably the rare scenario where KRK actually got more support than abuse. An internet user wrote, "He should host Weekend Ka Vaar." Another internet user wrote, "Iske bacche jab iske aise videos dekhte honge to kitne khush hote honge.....waah Papa waah!"